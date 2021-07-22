U.S. agency approves three airport security agreements with Amazon.com air unit By Reuters

© Reuters.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. agency said on Thursday it is permitting three airports to enter into security agreements with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:)’s Amazon Air unit that will allow the company to assume some security functions.
In a notice, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Cincinnati/Northern, Baltimore/Washington (BWI), and Chicago Rockford can enter into agreements allowing Amazon Air to assume some security functions.
“Amazon Air possesses the latest, sophisticated access control and monitoring systems that enhance security by significantly restricting access to cargo and aircraft,” TSA said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.