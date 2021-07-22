Twitter Inc Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Twitter Inc (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Twitter Inc announced earnings per share of $0.08 on revenue of $1.19B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.072 on revenue of $1.06B.

Twitter Inc shares are up 28% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.87% from its 52 week high of $80.75 set on February 25. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.29% from the start of the year.

Twitter Inc shares gained 10.08% in after-hours trade following the report.

Twitter Inc follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month

Twitter Inc’s report follows an earnings beat by Verizon on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $1.37 on revenue of $33.8B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $32.71B.

LiveXLive Media had missed expectations on June 28 with first quarter EPS of $-0.2 on revenue of $21.04M, compared to forecast for EPS of $-0.0983 on revenue of $20.13M.

