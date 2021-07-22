Trudeau Leery of Cuba Policy Change Despite Crackdown on Dissent

Article content (Bloomberg) — Justin Trudeau’s government appears unwilling to join the U.S. in hitting Cuba with targeted sanctions against those responsible for repressing a recent wave of protests on the island. The U.S. Treasury Department listed a Cuban military leader and a special brigade of its security forces in issuing sanctions on Thursday. President Joe Biden said the moves were “just the beginning” of the U.S. response to Havana’s crackdown on dissent. But while the Canadian prime minister has condemned Cuba’s aggressive response to the protests — human rights groups say more than 500 people have been arrested and are facing summary trials — there’s no indication his government will alter its policy toward Cuba.

Article content Foreign Minister Marc Garneau’s office declined to comment on the U.S. sanctions. His department is concerned by the crackdown and stands with those calling for democracy in the communist-ruled nation, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said by email Thursday, adding that sanctions are just one potential tool available in defending human rights. To one former diplomat, the government’s caution is justified. “It would be hasty to threaten sanctions early on in a protest like this,” Ben Rowswell, president of the Canadian International Council, said in a phone interview. With an election looming, Trudeau’s rivals are pressing him to act on other fronts. The opposition Conservatives have called on the government to fast-track applications by Cuban-Canadians to sponsor relatives seeking to leave the island. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.