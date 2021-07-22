The New “Dune” Trailer Is Truly Out Of This World

There’s more from the monster sand worm, too.

The new Dune trailer has finally arrived! (Hold for applause.) It’s exciting, emotional, and gives us a better sense of what to expect from Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s characters this fall.


Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune centers on Timothée’s protagonist, Paul Atreides, whose family is tasked with protecting a coveted natural resource native to the desert planet Arrakis — nicknamed Dune — where Zendaya’s Chani is from.

Conflict ensues as others bid for control over the exclusive substance. And while they’re hashing it out, Dune‘s characters contend with a generally hostile setting — we’ve now seen flashes of enormous, toothy sand worms in multiple trailers.

The latest one offers more insight into Paul and Chani’s shared plight to take back the latter’s home land, as well as their metaphysical romantic connection.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

The new trailer also explores Zendaya’s character’s point of view for the first time. Her narration opens the preview with comments about how imperialist forces have exploited her planet and people.


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

“The outsiders ravage our lands in front of our eyes,” she says. “Their cruelty to my people is all I’ve known. What’s to become of our world?”


Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Enter: Timmy and co., who team up with Zendaya to combat mutual adversaries.


Arnold Jerocki / WireImage via Getty Images

The Call Me By Your Name actor’s character also navigates some personal angst about assuming responsibilities as heir to his family’s legacy in the recent teaser.

Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Javier Bardem also star in the movie, as if everything else we know about Dune wasn’t already enough of a draw.


Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Plus, it’s directed by Denis Villeneuve — of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 — so you know the visuals are going to be out of this world. Dune is based on Frank Herbert’s popular science fiction novel of the same name.


Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune premieres October 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. I can’t wait, can you?

