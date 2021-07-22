Tether’s Direction Says a Full Audit is Coming Soon By CoinQuora

Tether’s Direction Says a Full Audit is Coming Soon
  • Tether promised an audit in months as some claim that USDT is not a real stablecoin.
  • Tether is a digital currency that is tied to real-world assets.

Tether promised an audit in months as some claim that USDT is not a real stable coin. Tether is a digital currency that is tied to real-world assets — the US dollar, for example.

According to Tether’s direction, a full audit is coming soon. The project’s general counsel said that there would be an official audit of the world’s most popular stable coin Tether within months.

As per reports, an audit for the world’s third-largest crypto has been expected for many years. But, a grown governing pressure seems to accelerate the process.

During an interview, Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino and general counsel Stu Hoegner responded to questions about USDT’s …

