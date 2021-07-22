Ted Lasso Season 1 Best Moments

If you aren’t watching Ted Lasso, then WTF are you doing???
I’ll be honest. When the Ted Lasso hype first started last year, I was confused. I thought all of my Twitter mutuals didn’t care about sports. And then, they were all watching a show about one???
Boy, oh boy, was I wrong. I stand before you today, dear readers, as a Ted Lasso convert and fanatic. And in celebration of the upcoming second season, I’ve compiled some of the best Season 1 moments.
1.
When Ted arrives in Richmond and faces the British press for the first time.
2.
Ted Lasso, Rebecca, and biscuits.
3.
The surprisingly super-poignant article Trent writes after his dinner with Ted.
4.
The first time Keeley and Rebecca bond (and every other scene with them thereafter).
5.
Every time Dani Rojas says, “Football is life.”
8.
When the roles are reversed, and Rebecca comforts Ted for the first time following his panic attack.
9.
When the Diamond Dogs are actually a really wholesome portrayal of male friendship.
10.
When Ted put Rupert in his place with just one simple game of darts.
12.
When Ted easily forgives Rebecca for the whole sabotage thing.
13.
Higgins’ alt era.
14.
When Ted gives Jamie a toy soldier after seeing his father berate him.
15.
When Keeley comforts Roy after his injury.
16.
And, finally, when Ted hit his head while leaving Rebecca’s office.
What are your favorite moments from Ted Lasso? Let us know in the comments below!
