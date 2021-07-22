Stacks (STX) price rallies 195% after revealing plans to bring DeFi to Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

(ETH) is currently the leader when it comes to smart contract capabilities and the sheer number of projects operating on its network, but the push to build products on (BTC) is gaining traction with advocates like Square CEO Jack Dorsey spearheading the effort to bring decentralized finance (DeFi) to the Bitcoin network.

One project aiming to combine the features of DeFi with the security of the Bitcoin network is Stacks (STX), a layer-one blockchain protocol designed to bring smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) to the Bitcoin network.

STX/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. STX price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro