South Korea to take action against unregistered crypto exchanges By Cointelegraph

The South Korean government announced today that crypto exchanges will face punishment if they have not voluntarily registered with the country’s authorities by September 24.

This new set of regulations will reportedly affect both exchanges based in South Korea and foreign exchanges that operate in Korean markets. According to the release, that includes any exchange where the Korean language is supported, marketing is geared toward Koreans, or payments can be made using the Korean won.