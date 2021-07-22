Senate energy committee tied in vote on Biden pick to lead BLM By Reuters

(Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Energy Committee on Thursday voted 10-10 along party lines on the nomination of Montana conservationist Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management.
Because of the tie vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will have to take procedural steps to bring the nomination to the full Senate for debate and a vote, according to Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.