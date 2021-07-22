S.Korea vows to shut down labor rally as violation of COVID restrictions

Article content SEOUL — The South Korean government on Friday warned the country’s main labor federation to cancel a planned rally in defiance of a ban on large public gatherings as it fought to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases and extended toughest restrictions across the country. More than 800 members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) are expected to hold a rally in Wonju, a rural city about 100 km (62 miles) east of Seoul, calling for wage hikes and better welfare. The rally would be in violation of restrictions already in place in many parts of the country.

Article content “The government will respond sternly according to the law and principle if a banned rally is carried out in violation of anti-epidemic rules,” Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said at the start of a COVID task force meeting. The warning comes amid criticism against the government for being lenient over a larger KCTU rally held in early July in Seoul in contrast to a harsh crackdown against a religious rally led last year by a critic of President Moon Jae-in. The city of Wonju upgraded restrictions to the highest level effective midnight Thursday, banning public rallies. On Friday, the labor group rejected the restrictions as “baseless” and pledged to go ahead with the planned rally. At least three people have tested positive from the union’s protest on July 3, which drew as many as 8,000 participants, demanding wage hikes and measures to prevent accidents at workplaces.