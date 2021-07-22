Rupiah, stocks rise as Bank Indonesia holds rates

Article content

The rupiah saw its best day in almost

two weeks on Thursday, as Bank Indonesia (BI) held interest

rates steady to support the pandemic-ravaged economy and sounded

optimism on 2021 growth, even as most of the country remained

under tough curbs.

Regional peers Singapore’s dollar, the South Korean

won and Taiwan’s dollar also gained, basking

in the greenback’s weakness as risk appetite rebounded with

strong earnings lifting Wall Street stocks overnight.

The rupiah firmed 0.4% after the Indonesian central