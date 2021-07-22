Rupiah, stocks rise as Bank Indonesia holds rates

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Author of the article:

The rupiah saw its best day in almost

two weeks on Thursday, as Bank Indonesia (BI) held interest

rates steady to support the pandemic-ravaged economy and sounded

optimism on 2021 growth, even as most of the country remained

under tough curbs.

Regional peers Singapore’s dollar, the South Korean

won and Taiwan’s dollar also gained, basking

in the greenback’s weakness as risk appetite rebounded with

strong earnings lifting Wall Street stocks overnight.

The rupiah firmed 0.4% after the Indonesian central

bank kept its key interest rate at a record low of 3.50% as

widely expected, and said it would strenghthen measures to

stabilize the currency after a bout of volatility.

The rupiah has weakened 2.5% over the past six weeks since

the COVID-19 situation in the heavily-populated Indonesia

worsened, with total cases nearing 3 million amid a slow

vaccination rate and a creaky healthcare system.

However, BI predicted fiscal 2021 growth could be higher

than the midpoint of its 3.5%-4.3% range, citing a

less-than-expected decline in activity during current mobility

curbs while banking on vaccinations gathering pace.

Local stocks jumped 1.8%, with lenders leading the

gains as the central bank forecast better loan growth and

promised it would keep providing ample liquidity.

“BI has less room to deliver a rate cut going forward, as

U.S. monetary policy looks to tighten with a taper of asset

purchases in the coming months,” said Wei Liang Chang,

macro-strategist at DBS Bank.

“That said, Indonesia’s policy rate is already at an

accommodative level, and it will support an eventual recovery

when the pandemic’s impact eases,” he added.

Asian equities tracked their global counterparts higher,

with analysts pegging the gains on “buy the dip” behavior and

positive sentiment from the U.S. markets.

Most stock indexes in the region like in India,

Malaysia and Thailand have declined on a

month-to-date basis as concerns over a Delta variant-led spike

in COVID-19 infections and lockdowns worried investors.

The Philippine stock index was up 1.6% on Thursday

after four sessions of heavy losses, while Singapore and

South Korea equities rose more than 1% each.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thai central bank says virus outbreak to cut GDP by

0.8-2.0% in 2021

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2 basis

points at 6.307%

** Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia

(Persero) Tbk among top gainers on Jakarta index, up

2.3% and 2.1%, respectively

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0807 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.04 -6.41 0.00 0.38

China +0.04 +0.96 0.34 2.93

India +0.24 -1.84 1.21 13.16

Indonesia +0.41 -3.04 1.78 2.65

Malaysia +0.17 -4.81 0.50 -6.34

Philippines -0.02 -4.23 1.55 -7.89

S.Korea +0.36 -5.54 1.07 13.11

Singapore +0.16 -2.96 1.33 11.14

Taiwan +0.20 +1.66 0.65 19.28

Thailand -0.06 -8.80 0.61 6.97

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by

Uttaresh.V)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR