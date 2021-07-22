Rosie O’Donnell Didn’t Know She Spoiled Fight Club’s Ending

“I only found it out a long time after the incident.”
The first rule about fight club? You definitely don’t spoil the ending of Fight Club on your talk show.
And to make things worse, Rosie says she didn’t realize she spoiled the ending for YEARS!
“I was just talking. I didn’t think it was good…It annoyed me, the movie. It just annoyed [me]. I was saying the Sixth Sense makes sense but this one doesn’t make sense because the thing at the end is sort of, well, I don’t know — that’s what I said,” Rosie explained on SiriusXM.
“Nobody said jack shit to me for a good three years, maybe even four years — and I knew Courtney Love. She says, on my show, she says to me, ‘Oh my God, Ed Norton and Brad Pitt, they’re so mad at you for what you did,'” Rosie revealed.
She continued, “I was like, ‘What did I do?’ It was three years later! She says, ‘You ruined the Fight Club ending.’ I only found it out a long time after the incident.”
“So, apparently I was loathed by the men in that for a long time, possibly still, but I had no idea that I had even done it,” Rosie shared.
It seems like the men have put the incident behind them though, as Edward later appeared on Rosie’s radio show and didn’t mention it.
As for what Rosie learned from the situation? She should be a little more careful about her movie reviews.
