Reserve Bank of India mulls first steps toward an eventual CBDC By Cointelegraph

Reserve Bank of India mulls first steps toward an eventual CBDC
The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, continues to investigate the issuance of a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.
T Rabi Sankar, the deputy governor of RBI, said in a speech organized by the Vidhi Center for Legal Policy that private digital currencies could be part of what makes CBDCs ultimately necessary. He felt that the RBI’s development of it’s own CBDC could provide the public with many of the same uses as digital currencies such as , while limiting the average user’s exposure to volatility. He stated:
