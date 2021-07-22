Quest Diagnostics quarterly profit rises more than three-fold By Reuters

© Reuters.
(Reuters) – Major U.S. laboratory Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:) Inc posted a 241% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as vaccine rollouts and a drop in COVID-19 cases spurred a recovery in its core non-coronavirus testing businesses.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $631 million, or $4.96 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $185 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.
