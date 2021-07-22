Pound perks up amid broader recovery in risk sentiment

Article content LONDON — Britain’s pound rose against the dollar for a second day on Thursday as recovering risk sentiment in global markets helped buoy currencies correlated with economic growth. Investor nerves over whether vaccinations will successfully head off future lockdowns amid surging coronavirus cases led to a stock selloff earlier this week, whacking sterling as much as 1.3% lower to the dollar on the week. A broad recovery in stock markets took hold on Wednesday, helping the pound recover.

Article content Sterling continued to rise in morning deals in London on Thursday and was the best performing “G10” currency on the day, up 0.2% at $1.3733 by 0815 GMT. Against the euro, it was 0.2% higher at 85.84 pence. “The pound is often the first point of entry in currencies when stock markets push higher,” said Neil Jones, head of FX sales, financial institutions, at Mizuho Bank. “My sense is the pound has an underlying bid tone. It does appear from recent headlines there is interest from overseas to acquire further pieces of UK plc. Perhaps the inbound FDI (foreign direct investment) theme is in play.” Earlier this month, Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket chain agreed to a takeover led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group for 6.3 billion pounds ($8.7 billion).