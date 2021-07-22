Port of Rotterdam freight volumes rise as trade recovers By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A container terminal is seen in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Freight volumes in the port of Rotterdam rose 5.8% on a yearly basis in the first half of 2021, as international trade recovered from its coronavirus slump, Europe’s largest sea port said on Thursday.

Traffic took a big hit from COVID-19 in the first half of 2020, and despite its recovery, throughput is still not back at levels seen before the outbreak of the pandemic, port authorities said.

Improvement was most notable in the shipment of iron ore and coal, which increased more than a third from a year ago on strong demand from steel factories in Germany.

Container freight was up almost 9%, despite problems caused by the container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week in March, disrupting global trade.

Traffic to and from Rotterdam is set to increase further in coming months as economic growth recovers across the globe, the port said, although the coronavirus remained a cause of concern.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR