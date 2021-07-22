Petrobras production roughly flat amid maintenance stoppages, divestments

Article content

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras on Thursday presented flat production numbers in the second quarter, as the ramp-up off some major platforms was largely offset by maintenance stoppages and divestments.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it produced 2.796 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the period, a decrease of 0.2% in annual terms and a 1.1% increase from the first quarter.

Crude production came in at 2.226 million barrels per day, down 0.8% from the same period a year ago and up 1.4% in quarterly terms.