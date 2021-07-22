Nodle Announces Partnership with ESTV By DailyCoin



Nodle Announces Partnership with ESTV



Nodle, a citizen-powered decentralized wireless network that provides low-cost, secure connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), announces a strategic partnership with ESTV, the global leader in eSports content streaming. With ESTV boasting over 29.6M unique viewers and 124.8M viewership minutes worldwide, the partnership looks to dramatically increase the reach of the Nodle Network, introduce new revenue streams for ESTV through mining Nodle Cash, and further enhance their user experience.

For ESTV, the Nodle networking library will be built into the upcoming release of ESTV’s mobile app, while the Nodle Cash app will be prominently seen and promoted throughout ESTV’s 24/7 global broadcasts. ESTV will gain an additional source of revenue and each user can easily opt-in to passively earn Nodle Cash, all while watching in their favorite teams and streams. In turn, users will be able to convert earnings to ESTV gear and other ESTV offerings.

Nodle Cash can not only be earned by any mobile gamer through the Nodle Cash app, but also inside the ESTV mobile app. ESTV network, tournaments, anchors, athletes, celebrities and ESTV current and future partners will also promote Nodle Cash App downloads to gamers around the world.

Nodle Cash is remotely mined through the use of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and an algorithm called “Proof of Connectivity.” This allows anyone with a smartphone to automatically scan for nearby BLE-enabled IoT devices and sensors, and move tiny bits of data, such as location, temperature, air quality, foot traffic, and more through their phone and up to the cloud. In addition, all transactions are encrypted to protect privacy. Nodle customer types like enterprises, manufacturers, and smart cities pay for receiving data insights coming from IoT devices and sensors to improve decision-making, and in return, users who lend their Bluetooth and Internet access get rewarded in Nodle Cash.

“This will be one of our first major collaborations in bridging the Nodle Network to the booming world of gaming and esports,”

says Micha Benoliel, CEO and Co-Founder of Nodle.

“We are thrilled to have our Nodle brand associated with ESTV and can’t wait to see it being used in tournaments where everyone wins with Nodle Cash,”

added Garrett Kinsman, VP of Sales and Growth and Co-Founder of Nodle.

Eric Yoon, Founder & CEO of ESTV commented:

“We are excited to partner with Nodle to deliver their technology to our upcoming ESTV mobile app. Global ESTV users will be able to earn Nodle Cash while watching live tournament events, as well as while enjoying our vast ESTV content library. The more our viewers view content on the ESTV mobile app, the more Nodle Cash they’ll earn. This partnership is truly a win-win-win for ESTV viewers and users, Nodle, and ESTV!”

ESTV is currently distributed in 45 countries via Over The Top platforms including Roku (NASDAQ:) Live Channel, Sling TV, Amazon (NASDAQ:) Fire TV, Rakuten TV, PLEX, etc. and on most Connected TV platforms including Samsung (KS:) TV Plus, VIZIO, TCL, Hisense, etc.

Continue reading on DailyCoin