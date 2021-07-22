Nodle and ESTV Join Hands for Strategic Partnership By CoinQuora



Nodle and ESTV Join Hands for Strategic Partnership



Nodle and ESTV are coming together for a strategic partnership.

The joint venture will gain exposure for Nodle through ESTV partners.

ESTV will have an in-built feature for Nodle as an additional revenue source.

Decentralized wireless network Nodle and eSports content streaming platform ESTV are partnering up for a mutually beneficial venture. The strategic partnership will increase dramatically the reach of the Nodle Network while at the same time introduce new revenue streams for ESTV through mining Nodle Cash.

The partnership will also improve the user experience on both platforms greatly. ESTV is planning to host an in-built Nodle networking library in its upcoming mobile app as well as continually promoting the Nodle Cash app through its 24/7 global broadcasts. This way, the platform will get access to an additional revenue source as users will easily be able to opt-in for passively earning Nodle Cash while watching their f…

