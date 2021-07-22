No, Jack Dorsey isn’t trolling ETH by making its logo the Ethiopian flag By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

No, Jack Dorsey isn’t trolling ETH by making its logo the Ethiopian flag

Crypto Twitter was united in amusement today when the hashtag #eth began to automatically show the Ethiopian flag as the ‘logo’.

Given Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s love of and the fact Bitcoin has its own Twitter icon many wondered if Dorsey was subtly trolling Ethereum (ETH). After all he’s a staunch Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist that has refused to consider buying into ETH and other altcoins on multiple occasions and has repeatedly stated that Bitcoin will become the internet’s native currency.

Hashflags