No, Jack Dorsey isn’t trolling ETH by making its logo the Ethiopian flag By Cointelegraph

No, Jack Dorsey isn’t trolling ETH by making its logo the Ethiopian flag
Crypto Twitter was united in amusement today when the hashtag #eth began to automatically show the Ethiopian flag as the ‘logo’.
Given Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s love of and the fact Bitcoin has its own Twitter icon many wondered if Dorsey was subtly trolling Ethereum (ETH). After all he’s a staunch Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist that has refused to consider buying into ETH and other altcoins on multiple occasions and has repeatedly stated that Bitcoin will become the internet’s native currency.
Hashflags
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.