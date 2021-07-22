New DeFi futures to enable hedging against Bitcoin mining difficulty By Cointelegraph

New DeFi futures to enable hedging against Bitcoin mining difficulty
Decentralized derivatives exchange SynFutures announced a new product called (BTC) Hash Rate Futures that uses the biggest cryptocurrency’s ever-changing mining difficulty as a basis to open long or short positions.
Touted as fully decentralized hash rate futures, SynFutures’ new offering would let users trade on Bitcoin mining difficulty with Wrapped BTC (wBTC).
