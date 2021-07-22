NatWest cuts payment channels to Binance, citing regulatory uncertainty By Cointelegraph

NatWest cuts payment channels to Binance, citing regulatory uncertainty
NatWest, a major United Kingdom-based retail and commercial bank, has blocked all credit and debit card payments to crypto exchange Binance until further notice, the bank confirmed to Cointelegraph on Thursday.
“All credit and debit card transactions to Binance have been blocked. We have been limiting payments to Binance for a number of weeks,” a spokesperson for NatWest said, adding that resuming Binance support will be continually under review.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.