NatWest cuts payment channels to Binance, citing regulatory uncertainty By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

NatWest cuts payment channels to Binance, citing regulatory uncertainty

NatWest, a major United Kingdom-based retail and commercial bank, has blocked all credit and debit card payments to crypto exchange Binance until further notice, the bank confirmed to Cointelegraph on Thursday.

“All credit and debit card transactions to Binance have been blocked. We have been limiting payments to Binance for a number of weeks,” a spokesperson for NatWest said, adding that resuming Binance support will be continually under review.