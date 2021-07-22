Most Asian currencies decline, Philppine peso falls the most

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at

GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.170 110.14 -0.03

Sing dlr 1.359 1.3596 +0.07

Taiwan dlr 27.996 28.018 +0.08

Korean won 1149.600 1149.9 +0.03

Baht 32.920 32.86 -0.18

Peso 50.220 50.03 -0.38

Rupiah 14495.000 14480 -0.10

Rupee 74.460 74.46 0.00

Ringgit 4.222 4.2215 -0.01

Yuan 6.471 6.4701 -0.01

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.170 103.24 -6.29

Sing dlr 1.359 1.3209 -2.78

Taiwan dlr 27.996 28.483 +1.74

Korean won 1149.600 1086.20 -5.51

Baht 32.920 29.96 -8.99

Peso 50.220 48.01 -4.40

Rupiah 14495.000 14040 -3.14

Rupee 74.460 73.07 -1.87

Ringgit 4.222 4.0200 -4.78

Yuan 6.471 6.5283 +0.89

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)