Article content

LONDON — Shareholders in British supermarket group Morrisons will get to vote on a 6.3 billion pound ($8.7 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group on August 16, it said on Thursday.

A scheme document outlining Fortress’ offer said a court meeting and a general meeting of shareholders would be held on that date.

($1 = 0.7286 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)