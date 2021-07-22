Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Relationship Timeline

TIL Bernie Sanders basically saved this relationship.
However, a lot of people seem to have questions about their relationship, mostly along the lines of “When the heck did that happen?”
So, for your peace of mind as well as mine, here’s a full timeline of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship:
In 2008, 18-year-old Colson Baker — aka Machine Gun Kelly — hung a poster of actor Megan Fox on his bedroom wall.
On March 9, 2020, filming on a movie called Midnight in the Switchgrass began in Puerto Rico. Its cast included Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who met for the first time on set.
Two days into filming, Megan knew that MGK was her “twin flame” — the other half of her soul — so she invited him to her trailer for an astrological reading.
However, before they got together, Megan made a pros and cons list.
On March 16, 2020, production on Midnight in the Switchgrass shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The cast and crew left Puerto Rico.
Megan and MGK started spending time with each other back home in the US while rumors spread that she was isolating away from her then-husband, Brian Austin Green.
On May 18, 2020, Brian confirmed via his podcast that he and Megan had separated but that they’d talked about MGK.
On May 25, 2020, Megan told her boyfriend “I love you” for the first time, which he shared on Twitter a year later.
On June 23, 2020, MGK made it ~sort of~ Instagram official by sharing a picture of their matching “Bloody Valentine” manicures on his story.
On July 22, 2020, they gave their first joint interview on their Midnight in the Switchgrass director’s podcast, Give Them Lala…with Randall.
On July 28, 2020, MGK made it officially Instagram official with this cute mirror selfie.
Before leaving for Bulgaria to shoot Till Death, Megan gave Colson a necklace containing a drop of her blood as a going away present.
On Aug. 5, 2020, Megan posted her first picture with him on Instagram.
Colson was able to join Megan in Bulgaria after Bernie Sanders helped him get a passport.
On Aug. 14, 2020, MGK read thirst tweets in a BuzzFeed Celeb interview. He responded to a fan tweet asking him out by confirming his relationship status.
On their first official date in September 2020, MGK convinced Megan to climb up a balcony so they could visit a rooftop where he used to hang out.
For their second date, they went swimming with sharks in Bora Bora.
On Sept. 17, 2020, the couple heard “Bloody Valentine” on the radio for the first time, and Colson captured it on video.
On Sept. 23, 2020, he told Howard Stern that he “didn’t know what [true love] was until me and [Megan] made eye contact.”
On Sept. 30, 2020, Megan appeared in MGK’s vlog-style music video for “Drunk Face.”
On Nov. 22, 2020, they made their red carpet debut as a couple, and Megan’s sleeveless dress showed off her tattoo of his nickname.
On Nov. 25, 2020, Megan officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
On Jan. 30, 2021, Megan dispelled engagement rumors by posting a close-up of what people thought was an engagement ring on her Instagram story.
Around May 2021, the couple took a trip to Costa Rica so they could try taking a potentially dangerous hallucinogenic that the Indigenous people of the Amazon often use as a spiritual medicine in a “proper setting with Indigenous people.”
On May 23, 2021, Megan, MGK, and his dyed black tongue attended the Billboard Music Awards.
They made a second red carpet appearance later that week on May 27 at the iHeart Radio Awards dressed like alternative Barbie and Ken.
The next day, she joined him on stage during the Indy 500 Barstool Sports party as the crowd chanted her name.
On June 30, 2021, Megan told Fox 5 New York that her nicknames for MGK include “cookie,” “buddha,” and “booby.”
On July 7, 2021, Megan called out the sexist criticism she’s faced over their relationship because MGK is four years younger than her.
And on July 23, 2021, Midnight in the Switchgrass will release, so we can all finally watch the movie that brought this wildly wonderful couple together.
