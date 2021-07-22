Margot Robbie Talks Sleeping With A John Cena Cutout

“Sometimes I’d wake up in the middle of the night and [gasp].”
The Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway star said she once slept in a room with a cardboard cutout of John Cena for two years.
“I watched WWE when I was growing up,” she explained. “When I was a kid, I loved The Undertaker. And then obviously, when I was a teenager, I stopped watching.”
“But then, as a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena,” Robbie continued. “So much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a cardboard cutout of John Cena in his bedroom.”
Because of their relationship, Robbie “slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena.”
“Sometimes I’d wake up in the middle of the night and [gasp] and then I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just John Cena, it’s OK,’” she laughed.
When Robbie met Cena for the first time on the set of Suicide Squad, she wondered if she should tell him. Robbie thought maybe it would “be a weird way to start [their] working relationship and friendship.”
But “within five seconds of meeting him” she decided to spill the beans.
“Now I know there’s very little to weird out this guy,” she joked. And she’s probably right!
