Maitreyi Ramakrishnan On Pronouncing Her Name Correctly

She then talked about how she used to accept lazy mispronunciations. “So personally, when I was younger, I used to tell people, ‘Yeah, you can call me My-tree like whatever, I don’t care,’ because I used to think I was inconveniencing them, but I’m not. I’m asking for basic respect when I want people to say my name right, as many of us do, right? Like, we just want our names to be right.”