Kevin Hart Recalls Turning Down An Offer To Fly To Space

But instead of taking it, he decided to pass.
Hart revealed why he didn’t want to go to space during a recent appearance on his SiriusXM show, Straight From The Hart.
“I’ve got something to tell you guys, though, and this is not a joke. You’ll never guess what I was offered,” he explained. “This is going to blow your fucking mind.”
“I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with wanting to document a celebrity’s experience,” he added. “They said they wanted to document my experience from start to finish and have me complete it. All around the trip and learning or whatever.”
“They said X amount of days — it was like 30, 45 days of spending time with a team — and then you’re looking at an hour and a half, a 60 to 90 minute trip,” Hart explained.
However, the offer did not sound pleasing to him.
“I said [to them,] ‘I would love to know the record of space shuttles that made it versus the ones that didn’t. What’s the record of success versus non-success?’ And that’s my reason. That number is too close.”
“Yeah, it’s too close. Like it’s not, it’s not a crazy upside-down number one way or the other. It’s too fucking close. And that’s that for me,” Hart shared.
The Fatherhood star said the only way he would have gotten on the space shuttle is if he was of a particular age.
“Now, if I’m on the other side of life — if I’m 60, 65 — my kids are a certain age. I’ve seen all the flowers blossom and I’d have lived life, that’s something that you punctuate it with,” he explained.
“[But] at this point, when you’ve got these little ones — nah, I can’t fuck around with space at this point.”
Understandable. Hart made the best decision for both him and his family.
