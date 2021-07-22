JPMorgan will reportedly give retail wealth clients access to crypto funds By Cointelegraph

Major U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) is reportedly allowing advisers to execute crypto trades for more of its clients.

According to a Thursday report from Business Insider, retail wealth clients at JPMorgan now have access to cryptocurrency funds. A person directly familiar with the bank’s move to the digital space said all JPMorgan clients seeking investment advice — including those managed by financial advisers, retail investors using its trading app and clients serviced by the private bank — would have the opportunity to invest in crypto.