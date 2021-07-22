JPMorgan will reportedly give retail wealth clients access to crypto funds By Cointelegraph

JPMorgan will reportedly give retail wealth clients access to crypto funds
Major U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) is reportedly allowing advisers to execute crypto trades for more of its clients.
According to a Thursday report from Business Insider, retail wealth clients at JPMorgan now have access to cryptocurrency funds. A person directly familiar with the bank’s move to the digital space said all JPMorgan clients seeking investment advice — including those managed by financial advisers, retail investors using its trading app and clients serviced by the private bank — would have the opportunity to invest in crypto.
