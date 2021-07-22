JPMorgan to hire more than 500 wealth management advisers

Article content

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase executives said on Thursday they plan to hire more than 500 financial advisers in the next five to seven years, as the largest U.S. bank aggressively expands its wealth management services for the very wealthy.

That plan would more than double the 450 brokers now working for J.P. Morgan Advisors, the bank’s boutique wealth management firm.

“We are investing in this business,” Phil Sieg, chief executive officer of J.P. Morgan Advisors, told Reuters. “We want to grow to 1,000 advisers relatively quickly.”