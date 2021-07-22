Jordan Peele’s Next Movie “Nope” Just Dropped A Poster

A new terror from the mind of Academy Award Winner Jordan Peele…
It’s been a little over two years since Jordan Peele‘s last film Us came out, which means we’re well overdue for the next installment of the JPCU. (Okay, that’s not an official thing, but let’s just call it that.) And I’m happy to inform you all that Peele’s next film is called NOPE and it comes out July 22, 2022. Here’s the first poster:
And it will also star Keke Palmer.
And Steven Yeun.
Peele revealed the poster in a tweet earlier today along with a very ominous cloud emoji — the cloud which of course points to the equally ominous cloud in the movie’s poster.
And, suffice to say, this made a lot of people scream…
…and also make jokes (because, this is the internet after all)…
…and even start to go down the wormhole, looking for any kind of clues.
We really have little to no information other than that. So, mark your calendars, NOPE arrives in theaters only July 22, 2022!
