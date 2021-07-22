Jordan Peele’s Next Movie “Nope” Just Dropped A Poster

It’s been a little over two years since Jordan Peele‘s last film Us came out, which means we’re well overdue for the next installment of the JPCU. (Okay, that’s not an official thing, but let’s just call it that.) And I’m happy to inform you all that Peele’s next film is called NOPE and it comes out July 22, 2022. Here’s the first poster:



Universal

A quiet town in the middle of nowhere, and a giant ominous cloud…that’s seemingly absorbed a kite?!?! WHAT DOES IT MEAN?