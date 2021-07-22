Ireland’s Davy offloads fund management unit as sell-off begins

Article content

DUBLIN — Ireland’s Davy Stockbrokers has sold its fund management and servicing unit to IQ-EQ, the Luxembourg-headquartered investor services group said on Thursday, part of the sale of the entire business following a record central bank fine.

An inquiry into 16 staff members at Ireland’s largest stockbroker found they sought to profit in 2014 by taking the opposite side of a bond deal with a client, without telling the client or compliance officials.

Davy was fined 4.1 million euros ($4.84 million) in March and was dropped as a primary dealer in Irish government bonds, leading to the closure of its bond desk. It subsequently put itself up for sale.