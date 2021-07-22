International Security and Cyber Risk Expert to Address Inventures 2021 Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isaac Ben-Israel, an international expert on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, will be a featured keynote at Inventures 2021 in Calgary, September 22-24. He will take centre stage on Thursday, September 23 in a lunch hour conversation with Deborah Yedlin, Chancellor of the University of Calgary, Chamber of Commerce President and noted journalist.

Professor Ben-Israel is an academic, military scientist, retired Israel Defense Forces Major General and former politician. He now serves as Chairman of the Israeli Space Agency, as well as heading multiple programs at Tel-Aviv University including the Blavatnik Interdisciplinary Cyber Research Centre, and the Yuval Ne’eman Workshop for Science, Technology and Security.

A pioneer in the field of cybersecurity, Professor Ben-Israel has spearheaded his country’s leading role in next-gen technology and national security. In 2010 he was appointed by the Israeli Prime Minister to head a task force on national cyber strategy and policy and establish the National Cyber Bureau. In 2018 he was appointed again to lead a National Task Force to formulate Israel’s national artificial intelligence strategy and policy, culminating in a plan that places Israel among the top five countries in the world.

“There is heightened global urgency to advance cyber technology and create impenetrable security systems that can protect vital and highly sensitive data,” said Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease. “There is much we can learn from Professor Ben-Israel and this keynote conversation will provide deep insight into one of the most critical issues today.”

Over the years, Professor Ben-Israel has written numerous papers on military and security topics. His book Dialogues on Science and Military Intelligence won the Itzhak-Sade Award for Military Literature. His other works include The Philosophy of Military Intelligence; Science, Technology and Security: From Soldiers in Combat up to Outer Space; and Israel Defense Doctrine.

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angels, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, Inventures is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

Tickets are available for $199 at https://inventurescanada.com/.

