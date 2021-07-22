Intel forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An Intel Tiger Lake chip is displayed at an Intel news conference during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo
(Reuters) – Intel Corp (NASDAQ:) on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates, as the chipmaker focuses on in-house manufacturing to meet increased demand for its new generation of processors.
The company expects adjusted third-quarter revenue of about $18.2 billion, compared with estimates of $18.09 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
