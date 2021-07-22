Insurance brokerage Ryan Specialty rises 9% in NYSE debut, valued at $6.5 billion By Reuters



(Reuters) -Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc rose 9% in their New York Stock Exchange Debut on Thursday, fetching a market capitalization of $6.5 billion for the insurance brokerage founded and led by industry veteran Patrick Ryan.

The stock opened at $25.60 per share, higher than the initial public offering price of $23.50 per share.

The company on Wednesday raised $1.34 billion by pricing about 57 million shares at the midpoint of an earlier announced range of $22 to $25 each.

Ryan, who also founded Aon (NYSE:) Plc, started his namesake firm in 2010 to provide specialty products for insurance brokers and agents as well as underwriting and risk management services.

The Chicago-based company has so far completed 40 acquisitions, the largest of which was the deal with wholesale insurance broker All Risks in 2020.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays (LON:), Goldman Sachs & Co (NYSE:) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:) Securities were the lead book-running managers.