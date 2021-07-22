India’s smartphone sales fall 13% during second COVID-19 wave – report

Article content

BENGALURU — India’s smartphone sales fell 13% in the second quarter compared with the previous one as a second wave of COVID-19 infections hurt demand in the world’s No. 2 smartphone market, a research report said on Thursday.

Online smartphones purchases, however, helped sales surge 87% compared with a year earlier, according to market research firm Canalys https://canalys.com/newsroom/india-smartphone-market-q2-2021.

“Smartphone vendors in India had assumed COVID-19 would not return, and several planned to invest in infrastructure for branded stores and partnerships with third-party offline channels. But once again they were quickly compelled to pivot to an online strategy,” Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia wrote in the report.