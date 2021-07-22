India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.23% By Investing.com



India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.23%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 1.23%, while the index gained 1.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.65% or 61.40 points to trade at 1148.60 at the close. Meanwhile, JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) added 5.07% or 34.55 points to end at 716.55 and Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) was up 4.27% or 253.70 points to 6195.55 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.33% or 56.75 points to trade at 2378.15 at the close. Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.66% or 52.30 points to end at 3106.75 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:) was down 1.34% or 52.20 points to 3853.20.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which rose 5.65% to 1148.45, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was up 4.21% to settle at 6187.70 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.93% to close at 546.50.

The worst performers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was down 2.27% to 2378.65 in late trade, Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.73% to settle at 3104.45 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.32% to 3852.60 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1204 to 500 and 27 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2065 rose and 1020 declined, while 127 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 5.65% or 61.40 to 1148.60. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to 5-year highs; up 5.65% or 61.45 to 1148.45.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 10.00% to 11.8850.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.45% or 8.15 to $1795.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.11% or 0.78 to hit $71.08 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.02% or 0.74 to trade at $72.97 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.01% to 74.479, while EUR/INR rose 0.01% to 87.8405.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 92.752.