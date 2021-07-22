Index Ventures raises $3.1 billion in new funds By Reuters



BERLIN (Reuters) – Index Ventures said on Thursday it had raised $3.1 billion from investors, stepping up the scale of its operations amid a record-breaking boom in venture capital funding, after pulling in $2 billion last year.

Index said it would commit $900 million of the money raised to early-stage investments and $2 billion to growth-stage bets, in addition to $200 million in seed funding that has already been announced.

London-based Index, which was founded in 1996, has backed several firms that recently went public, including Deliveroo, Trustpilot, Wise, Roblox and Confluent.

It has also invested in stock trading app Robinhood, which has announced its intention to float in New York and is seeking a valuation of $35 billion.