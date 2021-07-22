IMF says Fed ‘highly effective,’ must carefully communicate withdrawal plans

Article content WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board on Thursday said the U.S. Federal Reserve has been “highly effective” at managing the COVID-19 crisis and supporting recovery with its commitment to overshoot a 2% inflation target in the near term. The board, releasing its full report https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/22/United-States-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-462540 on its annual assessment of U.S. economic policies, said the Fed must carefully communicate its thinking to ensure that the eventual withdrawal of monetary accommodation and asset purchases is orderly and transparent.

Article content The IMF has raised concerns that higher U.S. interest rates will drain capital flows from emerging markets at a critical time in their recovery. “Managing this transition — from providing reassurance that monetary policy will continue to deliver powerful support to the economy to preparing for an eventual scaling back of asset purchases and a withdrawal of monetary accommodation — will require deft communications, under a potentially tight timeline, to avoid market misunderstandings, volatility in market pricing, and/or an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions,” the IMF said. The Fund’s board also said that Biden administration proposals to invest in infrastructure, aid vulnerable households, boost labor force participation and improve productivity were welcome, but noted that “a better targeting of policies” would strengthen their impact on demand and equality and lessen the risk of sustained inflation.