GTA 6 May Include Fictional Cryptocurrency. What If? By DailyCoin



Rumor: GTA 6 May Include Fictional Cryptocurrency. What If?



Grand Theft Auto 5 is the second best-selling video game ever.

Rumours indicate the sequel may include fictional in-game crypto.

GTA 6 can become a game-changer for the crypto world, positively as well as negatively.

In June, popular gaming leaker Tom Henderson posted a tweet revealing a rumour that particular story missions in upcoming GTA 6 would pay rewards in fictional in-game-only cryptocurrency, instead of the regular fiat. Of course, the information is just hearsay, but Henderson is famous for past successful leaks of Call of Duty and Battlefield announcements.

The game has an enormous fan base and everyone from the community hoped for some announcement after the recent E3 2021 conference. However, the event passed with no news about GTA 6.

I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions. The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies. If GTA 6 incorporates this right, it’s huge for crypto. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 3, 2021

Grand Theft Auto Influence > Elon Musk-ish Influence

If you have never heard of the GTA series – which is almost impossible – it is the biggest and most detailed open-world game ever created. Just imagine staying overnight in a toy shop during your childhood. GTA brings the same feeling but with an entire virtual city instead of just a store; gamers are free to do whatever they want.

Rockstar Games, the development studio, set the bar very high since the first game in the series. Initially, the game had to be a simulator of a criminal lifestyle, but it became far more than that. Sequel by sequel, the developers included all the peculiarities of real life in the videogame: From mobile phones and internet, to stock investments. It even broke the fourth wall with the iFruit mobile application.

The facts and numbers of the GTA series transcend artistic epithets:

GTA 5 is the second best-selling video game ever created after Minecraft

GTA 5 is the second most-viewed game on Twitch, even though it was released in late 2013

GTA 5 sold 11.2 million copies in 24 hours after the release and made $1 billion in three days

GTA 5 still remains the most expensive game in history, with half of the budget spent on marketing

Just imagine the impact on the market if the sequel includes a crypto, even if it’s a fictional one!

On The Flipside

Rockstar Games lived up their name. Indeed, they have classical rockstar behaviour but in the world of videogames. It may be the case that they play on the darker side of crypto when depicting it’s functionalities and implementation.

The game is not going to launch soon. Most probably, we’ll need to wait for a couple of years more.

Dreams Come True?

This videogame can become a game-changer. In theory, half of the gamers of the world will get paid in the fictional in-game crypto, if the leaked rumor is correct. Indeed, this is one of scenarios of how crypto can leave geeky circles. And yes, popular gaming titles are far more than geek-oriented content.

Thus, GTA 6 has the possibility to be the kind of crypto megaphone that Elon Musk never dreamed of. However, the consequences of such an escapade venture always shall remain a double-edged sword.

Man Proposes, Developer Disposes

This situation is very similar to the in-game policies automobile manufacturers apply for their cars; you will never see a brand-new Mercedes in a destruction derby. No auto manufacturer want their cars to be squashed like accordion bellows, even in a computer game.

Consequently, you won’t see any official-licenced BMW, Audi, or other famous cars receiving something more than scratches during the ride.

In addition, Rockstar Games are provocative developers themselves. The Grand Theft Auto series were under censorship in Australia, Germany, and some African as well as Latin American countries.

Moreover, they have stuck to their metaphoric and in-game virtual guns.While some gaming studios relented to pressures from human rights organizations, particularly those campaigning for gender equality and anti-harassment, shaping their content in the form they’d like to see it, Rockstar have always chosen a more laissez-faire approach. In short, Rockstar games don’t really care about any communities’ attacks. Thus, they probably won’t protect crypto and will not be afraid to expose its dark side.

Don’t Drool Over It

Let us face it: it’s not going to happen soon. The time frames between the sequels were growing exponentially. There was one year between GTA 3 and Vice City, then 4 between San Andreas and GTA 4. In the end, we waited 5 years for GTA 5.

Most probably, the next game in the series will be launched after 2023. GTA, like , has risen in value since 2013. Considering how fast the crypto world is changing, they could be too late with this implementation as well – the crypto world turns upside down several times per year.

It remains to be seen how immersed the crypto portion of the GTA franchise might be. For one thing, the game won’t have a local-virtual Elon Musk tweeting and affecting the market.

We are still on the stage of the imaginarium sandbox, which is good. Hope is always good.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin