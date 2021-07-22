Grimes States Elon Musk “Doesn’t Fund Her Career”

“Grimes fumbling possibly the biggest bag of all time.”
You may or may not know this about me — I mean, why would you — but I’m obsessed with one Claire Boucher, commonly known as Grimes:
Well, one follower of Grimes asked her why she was even signed to a label, and she had this to say:
“Haha contrary to popular belief my bf doesn’t fund my career.”
Needless to say, the internet is having a field day with this revelation:
All jokes aside — and regardless of how you feel about her — it’s admirable that Grimes wants to do this her own way and not rely on help from her boyfriend.
