Home Entertainment Grimes States Elon Musk “Doesn’t Fund Her Career”

Grimes States Elon Musk “Doesn’t Fund Her Career”

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
9

“Grimes fumbling possibly the biggest bag of all time.”

You may or may not know this about me — I mean, why would you — but I’m obsessed with one Claire Boucher, commonly known as Grimes:

One specific thing that fascinates me about Grimes is her relationship with Elon Musk.


Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Well, recently on TikTok, Grimes shared this video of her dancin’ and vibin’ to her song “100% Tragedy” with the caption: “My label thinks this isn’t a single what do y’all think?”

@grimes

100% Tragedy #grimes #dancer #choreography 100%Tragedy 🤍🧚🏻‍♀️ @symonekimeka @rayjrv

♬ 100 Percent Tragedy by Grimes – Warnymph

I personally think the song is 100% worthy of being a single, hehehehe.

Well, one follower of Grimes asked her why she was even signed to a label, and she had this to say:

“Haha contrary to popular belief my bf doesn’t fund my career.”

Needless to say, the internet is having a field day with this revelation:

grimes is losing everything at this point from her label being shit and her not wanting to use elon’s money. shes struggling and her bf is a billionaire?!??😭….. girl if u dont go and just use his money for ur own good like we really dont care hes literally a billionaire


Twitter: @222xen

All jokes aside — and regardless of how you feel about her — it’s admirable that Grimes wants to do this her own way and not rely on help from her boyfriend.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©