Great-West Turns to Growing Loonie Hybrid Debt for U.S. Venture

Article content (Bloomberg) — Great-West Lifeco Inc. plans to help finance its expansion in the U.S. by issuing limited recourse capital notes back home, taking advantage of the fast growing market for the Canadian dollar denominated securities first sold one year ago. The Canadian insurer is buying Prudential Financial Inc.’s retirement business in the U.S. and aims to raise almost one-third of the $3.55 billion it’s paying by issuing loonie denominated limited recourse capital notes, or LRCNs. It would mark its inaugural sale of the securities following transactions from rivals such as Sun Life Financial Inc. and Manulife Financial Corp. earlier this year.

Article content Canadian banks and insurance companies have issued at least C$11.9 billion ($9.5 billion) of LRCNs since July 2020 when Royal Bank of Canada opened the market by issuing C$1.75 billion of 60-year notes which can be called after five years, Bloomberg data show. The securities, which are eligible for the financial institutions’ loss-absorbing buffers, allow issuers to a have tax deductions on the interest payment, so reducing their all-in borrowing costs. “The market is comfortable in buying in size,” John van Boxmeer, a senior research analyst for global Fixed Income at CIBC Asset Management Inc., said Wednesday in an interview. The attractive coupons amid historically low yields are “part of the equation,” supporting the demand, he said.