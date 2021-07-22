Grab These 3 Semiconductor Stocks on Market Corrections By StockNews



© Reuters. Grab These 3 Semiconductor Stocks on Market Corrections



Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:), United Microelectronics (UMC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) are 3 top semiconductor stocks that investors should consider buying after the market’s recent drop.Market corrections are depressing events yet they have a silver lining. Sort through the carnage and you just might find a couple of oversold gems worthy of adding to your portfolio.

Take a close look at the stocks that dipped the most in the previous week or so and it will become abundantly clear some semiconductor stocks have been significantly oversold. Even if you have several semiconductors in your portfolio, it is in your interest to consider adding more following the sector’s recent dip.

Without further ado, let’s take a close look at three semiconductor stocks worth serious consideration following the market dip: Texas Instruments (TXN), United Microelectronics (UMC), and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Continue reading on StockNews