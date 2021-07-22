Grab These 3 Semiconductor Stocks on Market Corrections By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. Grab These 3 Semiconductor Stocks on Market Corrections

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:), United Microelectronics (UMC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) are 3 top semiconductor stocks that investors should consider buying after the market’s recent drop.Market corrections are depressing events yet they have a silver lining. Sort through the carnage and you just might find a couple of oversold gems worthy of adding to your portfolio.

Take a close look at the stocks that dipped the most in the previous week or so and it will become abundantly clear some semiconductor stocks have been significantly oversold. Even if you have several semiconductors in your portfolio, it is in your interest to consider adding more following the sector’s recent dip.

Without further ado, let’s take a close look at three semiconductor stocks worth serious consideration following the market dip: Texas Instruments (TXN), United Microelectronics (UMC), and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR