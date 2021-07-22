Gold steady as lower bond yields negate pressure from firm dollar

Article content

Gold prices steadied on Friday after hitting a more than one-week low in the previous session, as a retreat in U.S. bond yields and weak economic data countered a stronger dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,806.08 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 12 at $1,791.16 on Thursday.

* Bullion is down 0.2% so far this week, after posting gains for the previous four weeks.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,807.70 per ounce.

* Yields on U.S. Treasuries eased on Thursday after an auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low.