Gold hovers near 1-week low as risk appetite improves; focus on ECB meet

Article content

Gold prices fell on Thursday, hovering near a more than one-week low, weighed down by a stronger dollar and a rebound in risk sentiment, while investors awaited the European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,799.18 per ounce, as of 0514 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 12 at $1,793.59 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,799.20 per ounce.

“Gold prices are under pressure because the dollar is now hovering around highest in three months and Wall Street rebounded for the second day, meaning that traders are shrugging off virus concerns and are back to reflation trade,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.