Givaudan confirms targets as first-half net profit beats forecasts By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss flavours and fragrances maker Givaudan is seen at its innovation center in Kemptthal, Switzerland January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term targets on Thursday after reporting its net profit and sales grew in the first half of 2021, helped by a strong recovery in the parts of the business hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Net profit rose 16.3% to 481 million Swiss francs ($524.36 million), beating a mean Refinitiv estimate of 457 million francs, while like-for-like sales grew 7.9%, Givaudan said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9173 Swiss francs)
