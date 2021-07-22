Fund management firm Global X files with the SEC for a Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

Fund management firm Global X files with the SEC for a Bitcoin ETF

New York-headquartered fund manager Global X Digital Assets has filed an application for a (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Filed on Wednesday, the application indicates that the proposed Global X Bitcoin Trust — a Delaware statutory trust formed in mid-July of this year — would, if approved, trade on the Cboe bZx exchange. The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:) would serve as the trust’s administrator. As per the filing: