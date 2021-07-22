France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.27% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.27%, while the index climbed 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Teleperformance SE (PA:), which rose 2.58% or 9.00 points to trade at 357.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) added 2.56% or 1.10 points to end at 44.35 and Worldline SA (PA:) was up 2.36% or 1.95 points to 84.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Danone SA (PA:), which fell 2.10% or 1.24 points to trade at 57.73 at the close. Renault SA (PA:) declined 1.58% or 0.49 points to end at 30.91 and Safran SA (PA:) was down 1.23% or 1.42 points to 114.50.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which rose 8.71% to 6.93, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which was up 3.99% to settle at 456.10 and Ipsos (PA:) which gained 3.97% to close at 38.00.

The worst performers were TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which was down 6.39% to 6.21 in late trade, Valeo SA (PA:) which lost 4.12% to settle at 22.80 and Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (PA:) which was down 2.41% to 25.88 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 343 to 238 and 79 ended unchanged.

Shares in Teleperformance SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.58% or 9.00 to 357.60. Shares in Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.56% or 1.10 to 44.35. Shares in Worldline SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.36% or 1.95 to 84.45. Shares in Ipsos (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.97% or 1.45 to 38.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.23% or 4.15 to $1807.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.15% or 0.81 to hit $71.11 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.09% or 0.79 to trade at $73.02 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.21% to 1.1767, while EUR/GBP fell 0.46% to 0.8559.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 92.892.

