Every Couple That Was Dating In 2004

2004 was a really strange year for celebrity couples.
First off, let’s look at couples who were dating in 2004 but are no longer together:
1.
Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal
2.
Serena Williams and Brett Ratner
3.
Ashlee Simpson and Ryan Cabrera
4.
Anne Hathaway and Raffaello Follieri
5.
Mandy Moore and Andy Roddick
6.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
7.
Penélope Cruz and Tom Cruise
8.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
9.
Nicky Hilton and Ian Somerhalder
10.
Usher and Naomi Campbell
11.
Robin Wright and Sean Penn
12.
Jude Law and Sienna Miller
13.
Matthew Perry and Rachel Dunn
14.
Lucy Liu and Zach Helm
15.
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey
16.
Adam Goldberg and Christina Ricci
17.
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
18.
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
19.
Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson
20.
Simon Cowell and Terri Seymour
21.
LeAnn Rimes and Dean Sheremet
22.
Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz
23.
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
24.
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon
25.
Lance Armstrong and Sheryl Crow
26.
Ellen DeGeneres and Alexandra Hedison
27.
Nicole Richie and DJ AM
28.
Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos
29.
Katie Holmes and Chris Klein
30.
Mischa Barton and Brandon Davis
31.
Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan
32.
Paris Hilton and Nick Carter
33.
Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons
34.
Alice Kim and Nicolas Cage
35.
Ryan Seacrest and Shana Wall
36.
Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson
37.
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards
38.
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore
39.
Ben Harper and Laura Dern
40.
Dave Navarro and Carmen Electra
41.
Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson
42.
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez
43.
Kelis and Nas
44.
Courteney Cox and David Arquette
45.
Star Jones and Al Reynolds
46.
Heidi Klum and Seal
47.
Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman
48.
Kelli O’Donnell and Rosie O’Donnell
49.
And lastly, of course, Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav
Now for the couples who were together in 2004 and still are today:
50.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
51.
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
52.
Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller
53.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
54.
Rob and Amber
55.
Donald and Melania Trump
56.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
57.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
58.
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
59.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
60.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
61.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
62.
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
63.
Elton John and David Furnish
64.
David and Victoria Beckham
65.
Matt Damon and Luciana Bozan
66.
Coco and Ice-T
67.
Jaime Bergman and David Boreanaz
68.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
69.
Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin
70.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest
71.
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams
72.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
73.
Billy Bob Thornton and Connie Angland
74.
And lastly, of course, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith
