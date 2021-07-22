Every Couple That Was Dating In 2004

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
11

2004 was a really strange year for celebrity couples.

First off, let’s look at couples who were dating in 2004 but are no longer together:

1.

Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2.

Serena Williams and Brett Ratner


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

3.

Ashlee Simpson and Ryan Cabrera


J. Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4.

Anne Hathaway and Raffaello Follieri


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

5.

Mandy Moore and Andy Roddick


Bill Davila / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

7.

Penélope Cruz and Tom Cruise


Jon Furniss / WireImage / Getty Images

8.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner


Allen Kee / WireImage / Getty Images

9.

Nicky Hilton and Ian Somerhalder


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

10.

Usher and Naomi Campbell


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

11.

Robin Wright and Sean Penn


Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

12.

Jude Law and Sienna Miller


Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

13.

Matthew Perry and Rachel Dunn


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

14.

Lucy Liu and Zach Helm


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

15.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey


Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

16.

Adam Goldberg and Christina Ricci


Carley Margolis / FilmMagic / Getty Images

17.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

18.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon


Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic / Getty Images

19.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson


Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

20.

Simon Cowell and Terri Seymour


Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

21.

LeAnn Rimes and Dean Sheremet


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

22.

Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

23.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

24.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon


Mychal Watts / WireImage / Getty Images

25.

Lance Armstrong and Sheryl Crow


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

26.

Ellen DeGeneres and Alexandra Hedison


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

27.

Nicole Richie and DJ AM


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

28.

Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

29.

Katie Holmes and Chris Klein


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

30.

Mischa Barton and Brandon Davis


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

31.

Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan


Gregg Deguire / WireImage for NARAS / Getty Images

32.

Paris Hilton and Nick Carter


Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images

33.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons


Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

34.

Alice Kim and Nicolas Cage


Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic / Getty Images

35.

Ryan Seacrest and Shana Wall


J. Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

36.

Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

37.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

38.

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore


Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

39.

Ben Harper and Laura Dern


Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

40.

Dave Navarro and Carmen Electra


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

41.

Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

42.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez


Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

43.

Kelis and Nas


Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

44.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette


Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

45.

Star Jones and Al Reynolds


Robin Platzer / FilmMagic / Getty images

46.

Heidi Klum and Seal


Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

47.

Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

48.

Kelli O’Donnell and Rosie O’Donnell


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

49.

And lastly, of course, Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Now for the couples who were together in 2004 and still are today:

50.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

51.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

52.

Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

53.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

54.

Rob and Amber


Debra L Rothenberg / FilmMagic / Getty Images

55.

Donald and Melania Trump


Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

56.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen


Bill Davila / FilmMagic / Getty Images

57.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

58.

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

They’ve been married for 40 years!

59.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos


Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

60.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

61.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

62.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard


Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

63.

Elton John and David Furnish


Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

64.

David and Victoria Beckham


Steve Finn / Getty Images

65.

Matt Damon and Luciana Bozan


Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

66.

Coco and Ice-T


Robin Platzer / FilmMagic / Getty Images

67.

Jaime Bergman and David Boreanaz


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

68.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

69.

Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

70.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

71.

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams


Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

72.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill


Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

73.

Billy Bob Thornton and Connie Angland


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

74.

And lastly, of course, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR