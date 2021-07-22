Ethereum must innovate beyond just DApps for DeFi degens: Vitalik Buterin By Cointelegraph

Ethereum must innovate beyond just DApps for DeFi degens: Vitalik Buterin
During his keynote at the EthCC conference in Paris, co-founder and lead developer Vitalik Buterin implored the Ethereum community to innovate beyond the confines of decentralized finance.
Describing non-financial utilities as “the most interesting part of the vision of general-purpose blockchains,” Buterin lamented that financial applications currently “dominate the Ethereum space.”
